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IPL 2026 | The contrasting fortunes of U-19 mates Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey

Apart from the occasional appearance in the KKR dugout or as a regular fielder in the last two matches, Manish Pandey had largely gone unnoticed.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 18:16 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 18:16 IST
sportsVirat KohliCricketManish Pandey

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