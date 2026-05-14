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IPL 2026 | Three IPL captains likely to lose leadership roles after disastrous campaigns

While Axar and Pant will continue to remain in demand as players, it can safely be said that Rahane is unlikely to attract interest from any franchise at the next mini-auction.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 08:48 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsKolkata Knight RidersT20 InternationalAxar PatelRishab PantIPL match

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