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IPL 2026 | Tilak Varma's century powers Mumbai Indians' victory against Gujarat Titans

In reply, GT were bowled out for 100 in 15.5 overs, with left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar returning excellent figures of 4/24 in four overs.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 18:16 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 18:16 IST
Sports NewsCricketMumbai IndiansGujarat TitansIPL

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