Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Tim David raring to make a bigger impact this season

Last season, the giant collected 187 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 185.15.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 19:29 IST
Sports NewsIPLCricke

Follow us on :

Follow Us