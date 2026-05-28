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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Tough gig, tougher new blokes

With the task of delivering under the pressure -- a new normal, where totals beyond 230 are scored at ease, few of the unheralded quicks have hit the right notes.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 11:32 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 11:32 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPL

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