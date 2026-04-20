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IPL 2026 | UAE to Rajasthan via Karnataka: The journey of Yash Raj Punja

Fast forward, at the IPL mini-auction last December, Yash landed Rs 30 lakh contract with the Royals.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 20:45 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 20:45 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRajasthan Royals

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