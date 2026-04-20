<p>Bengaluru: Former Karnataka cricketer and Six Cricket Academy director K Jeshwant had flown to Abu Dhabi for a two-week coaching camp back in 2023. And that’s where a tall, gangly leg-spinner, Yash Raj Punja, who was playing “recreational cricket”, caught his eye.</p>.<p>However, his introduction to the professional side of things was not as straightforward as his parents were not very keen. And understandably so, as Yash’s brother Yodhin Punja, who captained U-19 UAE, had to quit due to an injury. </p>.<p>He ended up with cricket eventually, largely due the persistence of Jeshwant, who persuaded his parents to give Yash “a chance.” Another deciding factor that convinced the family was former England captain Alastair Cook’s “X-factor” comment after watching the 19-year-old bowl. </p>.Ranji Trophy 2026 | Kruthik Krishna's day out in Mumbai.<p>That led to Yash coming to Bengaluru and training at the Six Academy under Jeshwant in the summers.</p>.<p>Fast forward, at the IPL mini-auction last December, Yash landed Rs 30 lakh contract with the Royals. Four months on, his life took a sharp turn on a slow Eden Gardens wicket when he was summoned as Royals’ Impact Substitute against Kolkata Knight Riders. </p>.<p>However, it was a tough initiation, bowling his first over in the final over off the powerplay. He was smashed for 12 runs, including a six and a four. In his next, he conceded only seven. It got only better as he gave away just six runs in his next 12 balls and also picked up the wicket of Ramandeep Singh for his maiden IPL wicket. </p>.<p>A proud Jeshwant even saw shades of the great Anil Kumble in him. </p>.<p>“There were a lot of positives in Yash,” Jeshwant told <em>DH</em>. “I saw a little bit of Kumble in him. He’s taller than Kumble obviously but it was the bounce that I thought was the deciding factor.” </p>.<p>As luck would have it, the Rajasthan Royals were also setting up training camps at Six Academy and were in need of a few net bowlers. Taking Jeshwanth’s advice, Yash attended those practice sessions. </p>.<p>It might have been just net bowling but Yash grabbed the opportunity with both hands and managed to impress the Royals’ think tank. Ever since, he has received invitations for all RR camps and has spent two years as a net bowler. </p>.<p>However, it has not been all franchise cricket. While he tried to breakthrough the Karnataka setup, domicile was an issue.</p>.<p>In a happy coincidence, the Karnataka State Cricket Association, which had a three-year playing period in the local leagues to be eligible to play for a State side, reduced it to two in 2025 and Yash cleared the criterion. </p>.<p>Yash was picked for the State under-23 camp and also landed a contract with Hubli Tigers last season. </p>.<p>The 6’5” tall spinner finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy, the premier domestic 20-over tournament in the State. </p>.<p>Playing in only his first season, he picked 23 wickets at 12.48 runs apiece.</p>.<p>“He generates good bounce with his stock ball. We started working around that. We also worked on his slower ball and I was particularly impressed with how he used it today.</p>.<p>“Very hardworking and intelligent kid. Good things are there. We are also working on his batting and fielding,” Jeshwant offered. </p>