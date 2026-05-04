Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Update on Dhoni above my pay grade: CSK bowling coach Eric Simons

In the pre-match interaction, it was a hardly a surprise that the first question was on Dhoni, who has been batting in the nets of late.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 12:38 IST
Sports NewsCSKCricketIPLMS Dhoni

Follow us on :

Follow Us