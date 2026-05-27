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IPL 2026 | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fires as Rajasthan Royals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs to reach IPL Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 18:07 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 18:07 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRajasthan RoyalsSunrisers HyderabadVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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