IPL 2026 | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fires as Rajasthan Royals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs to reach IPL Qualifier 2

<p>Mullanpur: Rajasthan Royals crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in the Indian Premier League Eliminator clash to reach Qualifier 2 here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 here on Friday.</p>.IPL 2026 | Jofra Archer sparkles as RR beat MI by 30 runs to enter playoff.<p>Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 97 off 29 balls to power RR to a massive 243 for eight. In reply, SRH folded for 196 in 19.2 overs.</p>.<p>Jofra Archer was the pick among the bowlers for RR, returning 3/58.</p>.IPL 2026 | SRH vs RR: Battle of two batting behemoths.<p>Ishan Kishan made 33 to give a brisk start before a collapse. Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 38 and Salil Arora made 35 in SRH’s reply.</p>.<p>Brief scores: RR 243/8 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 97, Dhruv Jurel 50; Praful Hinge 3/54) lost to SRH 196 in 19.2 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 38; Jofra Archer 3/58, Nandre Burger 2/26) by 47 runs. </p>