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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns history upside down: Here are the records he broke

Sooryavanshi hit 65 sixes in IPL 2026, the most by any batter in a T20 tournament, surpassing Chris Gayle’s 59 in IPL 2012.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:24 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsRajasthan RoyalsIPL matchVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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