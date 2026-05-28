<p>Rajasthan Royals youngster <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Vaibhav%20Sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi</a> continues to shock the cricketing world as he rewrote Indian Premier League (IPL) history books with a breathtaking 29-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the the Eliminator on Wednesday. </p>.IPL 2026 | Sooryavanshi's bat swing was outstanding, says Sachin Tendulkar.<p>Here’s a look at the records the 15-year-old broke during the carnage:</p><ol><li><p>Sooryavanshi hit 65 sixes in IPL 2026, the most by any batter in a T20 tournament, surpassing Chris Gayle’s 59 in IPL 2012. Remarkably, Sooryavanshi needed just 266 balls compared to Gayle’s 456.</p></li><li><p>He got to his 50 in 16 balls during the eliminator, equalling the fastest half-century in IPL playoffs history alongside Suresh Raina’s 16-ball fifty in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014.</p></li><li><p>Sooryavanshi hit 12 sixes during the match, the joint-most by an Indian batter in an IPL innings. He matched his own record set earlier this season against SRH in Jaipur. The 12 sixes by Sooryavanshi are also the most by any batter in an IPL playoff match, eclipsing Shubman Gill’s ten sixes in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.</p></li><li><p>He hit the first ten sixes in 24 balls, the fastest ever in IPL history. Chris Gayle had previously reached the mark in 27 balls during his iconic 175* in 2013.</p></li><li><p>8 sixes were hit by the young RR batter in the powerplay, the highest in this phase in an IPL innings. The previous best was seven, achieved by five players including Sooryavanshi himself earlier this season.</p></li><li><p>Sooryavanshi scored 490 runs in the powerplay overs this season, now the highest ever in an IPL edition, overtaking David Warner’s 467 in 2016.</p></li></ol>