IPL 2026 | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 97 powers Rajasthan Royals into Qualifier 2

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi raised the bar even higher by smashing a jaw-dropping 97 off 29 balls (5x5, 12x6) to almost single-handedly steer 2008 champions Rajasthan to 243/8 in 20 overs.