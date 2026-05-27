IPL 2026 | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 97 powers Rajasthan Royals into Qualifier 2

<p>Mullanpur: Teenage wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave another demonstration of his otherworldly talent that has already left the cricketing world spellbound as Rajasthan Royals rode on his magical knock to decimate Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator clash here on Wednesday.</p><p>Having already given ample indication of his infinite possibilities by scoring 583 runs at a scarcely believable strike rate of 232.27 prior to this do-or-die game at the Mullanpur Stadium, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi raised the bar even higher by smashing a jaw-dropping 97 off 29 balls (5x5, 12x6) to almost single-handedly steer 2008 champions Rajasthan to 243/8 in 20 overs.</p>.IPL 2026 | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fires as Rajasthan Royals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs to reach IPL Qualifier 2.<p>Despite the target being an imposing one, Rajasthan knew they still had a fight on their hands considering how collectively power-packed Sunrisers’ batting was. But pacer Jofra Archer defused all of that with a three-wicket burst in the first spell, dismissing the dangerous trio of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Travis Head inside the Powerplay to decisively swing the game Rajasthan’s way. Thereafter, Rajasthan just kept chipping away with the wickets at regular intervals to speed away to 47-run victory and set up a Qualifier 2 clash against Gujarat Titans at the same venue on Friday.</p><p>The day, however, belonged to the incredibly gifted Sooryavanshi, who is well on course to walking away with the Player of the Tournament award with another innings of the highest quality. Just like how he’s batted right throughout the season, showing no fear whatsoever to even the most fearsome of fast bowlers, the southpaw tore apart Pat Cummins and Co like a seasoned pro rather than a school kid.</p><p>The very third ball he faced off Cummins, he lofted the Sunrisers skipper for a straight six, signalling his intention right at the very outset. Sunrisers, who were at the reaching end of a 37-ball 103 blitzkrieg from the Sooryavanshi the last time the two sides met a month ago in Jaipur, came with a changed plan for the teenager. They bowled full and around his off-stump, taking off his strengths — shots square of the wicket and leg-side flicks. But Sooryavanshi was game for the challenge.</p><p>Whenever the ball was pitched up, Sooryavanshi nonchalantly lofted it straight back. If they pulled their length back, Sooryavanshi was waiting to rock back and smash it for a maximum. No matter what Cummins and his pace bowling colleagues Eshan Malinga, Sakin Hussain, and Praful Hinge tried, nothing worked.</p>.Vaibhav Sooryavanshi narrowly misses IPL’s fastest century.<p>Cummins held a lot of deliberations, and the think-tank in the dugout kept giving advice, but nothing could stop the Sooryavanshi destruction. The Bihari was in a mood, and the only way he could be stopped was if he got out by himself. For the most part, it didn’t look like that as Sooryavanshi was determined to lay waste to everything in his path.</p><p>In no time, he raced away into the 90s, and the record for IPL’s fastest century was up for grabs. Having already erased Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes (59) in a single season, he eyed the 30-ball ton mark the West Indian has held. Batting on 97 off 28 balls, his eyes lit up when Hinge bowled a short and wide delivery. He went for the cut but, sadly to his dismay, he mistimed a ball for the first time and was caught in the deep. He just couldn’t believe what he’d done and took a long time to process the missed opportunity. He trudged back disappointed, but he’d done his part. In fact, he’d already stolen the show. </p>