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IPL 2026 | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's heroic 96 goes in vain as Shubman Gill's 104 powers Gujarat Titans into final

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals had scored 214 for six riding on a brilliant 96 from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a quickfire 38 not out from Donovan Ferreira.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 18:08 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 18:08 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricketGujarat TitansIPLRajasthan Royalsvaibhav sooryanshi

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