<p>It is not everyday that Jasprit Bumrah gets smashed for big sixes, let alone on the first ball of his spell. For that to come from a 15-year-old 'kid' should be even more surprising, but with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, such starts are becoming the norm. </p><p>In the rain-affected <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">Indian Premier League</a> (IPL) match at Guwahati on Tuesday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaibhav%20sooryavanshi">Sooryavanshi</a>, opening for Rajasthan Royals smashed his first ball for a massive six over long on to welcome Bumrah into the game. That was a rare slot ball from one of the world's best. </p>.IPL 2026 | Rajasthan Royals crush MI by 27 runs in rain-truncated game.<p>As if to stamp his authority on the India's premier pacer, the southpaw dispatched another one into the stands three balls later, this time a pull over square leg. </p>.<p>Two sixes in a Bumrah over is almost unheard of and that gave RR a rollicking start over the five-time champions. The first over of the innings, bowled by Deepak Chahar, had produced 22 runs from the bat of the other opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal. </p><p>The 15-year-old did not stop there. His best shot of the day came in the next over bowled by New Zealand veteran Trent Boult. A length ball outside off stump was dispatched effortlessly straight over the bowler's head for another six. </p>.IPL 2026 | Fixing length does the trick for Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravi Bishnoi.<p>He hit two more sixes against Shardul Thakur, another India international, before being dismissed for 39 runs. Those runs came in just 14 balls and included five monstrous sixes. It was a knock that set the tone for the 11-over innings. </p><p>Jaiswal continued the rampage and remained unbeaten on 77 runs off just 32 balls, smashing 10 fours and four sixes as RR posted 150/3 in just 11 overs. The score was enough to secure their third straight victory and jump to the top of the table as MI went down by 27 runs. </p><p>While Jaiswal walked away with the Player of the Match award, it was Sooryavanshi's audacity that laid the foundation for the win. </p><p>Such cameos have now become a normalcy for Sooryavanshi. He had slammed the first ball of his IPL career for a six over extra cover against Thakur last year, and had followed it up with a breathtaking 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titan, which had bowlers like Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna in its lineup. </p><p>In the past one year he has grown only to be more dangerous, having represented India at the Emerging Asia Cup and the Under-19 World Cup. In the final of the latter tournament, the then 14-year-old hammered 15 fours and 15 sixes on his way to a mammoth score of 175 off just 80 balls. </p><p>His the 10 IPL matches that he has played so far, Sooryavanshi has an astonishing strike rate of 218, while also maintaining an average of over 37, including two half-centuries and a ton. </p>