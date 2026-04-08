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IPL 2026 | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s new normal: Even Bumrah not spared if the ball is there to be hit

As if to stamp his authority on the India's premier pacer, the southpaw dispatched another one into the stands three balls later.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 04:44 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 04:44 IST
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