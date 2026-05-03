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IPL 2026 | Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine shine as KKR snap SRH's five-match winning streak

This was leg-spinner Chakravarthy's fourth successive match in which he took at least two wickets while veteran off-spinner Narine joined an exclusive three-member 200-wicket club in the IPL.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 14:20 IST
Sports NewsKKRCricketIPLSRH

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