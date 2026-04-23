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IPL 2026 | Venkatesh Iyer in favour of Impact Player now

Venkatesh Iyer, however, admitted that captains prefer playing specialists as an Impact Player rather than all-rounders who are a bit of both.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:49 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 20:49 IST
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