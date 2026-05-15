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IPL 2026 | Viewership scales up in digital space; set to touch 500 million on television, says official broadcaster

The official broadcaster claimed that the growth has been driven by 125 new advertisers compared to last season.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 07:59 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLHotstartelevision channelBroadcast

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