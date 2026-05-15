<p>Viewership for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">Indian Premier League (IPL)</a> has always been on a high and as per latest data released by the official broadcaster JioStar, watch-time of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich franchise-based T20 league has increased by 7 per cent in the digital space, while the television audience is on course to hit the 500 million mark,</p><p>The overall digital reach of the IPL has grown by 15 per cent, as per as a JioStar' press release.</p><p>The data is for 51 matches on Linear TV, and 57 games on the digital platform.</p>.India’s shift from anchors to influencers.<p>"CTV has seen a 25 per cent growth in reach with watch-time up by 20 per cent. The regional language watch-time has seen a staggering uptick of 42 per cent," the company claimed.</p><p>"The competitive intensity has driven a week-on-week climb in reach which shows how strongly the tournament is resonating with fans across screens," said JioStar (Sports) Head of Sales Anup Govindan.</p><p>The broadcaster claimed that the growth has been driven by 125 new advertisers compared to last season.</p><p>"Twenty two sponsors have partnered with JioStar on digital while 16 have come on board linear TV, comprising a mix of heritage Indian brands and new-age, technology-led platforms that reflect the national scale and growing relevance of TATA IPL for brands."</p><p>The IPL 2026 will conclude on May 31 with the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>