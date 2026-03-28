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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli & Devdutt Padikkal lead RCB to a heroic win against SRH

Padikkal picked up from where he left off by scoring a blistering 61 off 26 balls, while Kohli hammered a measured 69 not out off 38 balls.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 18:16 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 18:16 IST
Virat KohliCricketIPLRCBDevdutt Padikkal

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