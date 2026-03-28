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IPL 2026 | Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal lead RCB to dominant win in tournament opener against SRH

Virat Kohli, who played a second foil with Padikkal upped the rate post the powerplay and oversaw yet another successful run chase unbeaten.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 17:56 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 17:56 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketIPLRCBSRH

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