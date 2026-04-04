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IPL 2026 | Virat Kohli responds to trolls who call him 'overseas' player

The 37-year-old has been living in England with his family, escaping the constant spotlight and attention in India.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 10:09 IST
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