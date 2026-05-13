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IPL 2026 | Virat Kohli's splendid ton propels RCB to top; pushes KKR to the brink

The veteran, who had come on the back of two ducks, started with a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay, before dropping anchor as RCB moved to the top of the table.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 19:09 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 19:09 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliKKRCricketIPLRCB

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