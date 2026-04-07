In one line

Key highlights

• Match abandoned IPL 2026 Match 12 between KKR and PBKS was abandoned due to heavy rains and a wet outfield, with both teams sharing a point.

• KKR's early struggles KKR lost two key wickets in the second over after choosing to bat first, compounded by the absence of their frontline spinners.

• Shah Rukh Khan's viral chat A video of KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan in an animated conversation with CEO Venky Mysore went viral on social media.

• LSG's Rahul controversy Lucknow Super Giants faced backlash for a dig at former captain KL Rahul, now playing for Delhi Capitals.