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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Shah Rukh Khan's viral animated chat with KKR CEO Venky Mysore overshadows IPL 2026 match abandonment
Key highlights
• Match abandoned
IPL 2026 Match 12 between KKR and PBKS was abandoned due to heavy rains and a wet outfield, with both teams sharing a point.
• KKR's early struggles
KKR lost two key wickets in the second over after choosing to bat first, compounded by the absence of their frontline spinners.
• Shah Rukh Khan's viral chat
A video of KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan in an animated conversation with CEO Venky Mysore went viral on social media.
• LSG's Rahul controversy
Lucknow Super Giants faced backlash for a dig at former captain KL Rahul, now playing for Delhi Capitals.
• LSG owner's altercation
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's reported altercation with skipper Rishabh Pant drew criticism, including from former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.
Key statistics
1 point
KKR's points after Match 12
5 points from 3 games
PBKS' points after Match 12
April 6
Date of abandoned match
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 07 April 2026, 06:27 IST