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IPL 2026 | Watch | Shah Rukh Khan's 'animated' chat with KKR CEO Venky Mysore goes viral

It is not clear as to what exactly transpired in the conversation between the Bollywood star and the franchise CEO.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:27 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

IPL 2026 | Watch | Shah Rukh Khan's 'animated' chat with KKR CEO Venky Mysore goes viral

In one line
Shah Rukh Khan's viral animated chat with KKR CEO Venky Mysore overshadows IPL 2026 match abandonment
Key highlights
Match abandoned
IPL 2026 Match 12 between KKR and PBKS was abandoned due to heavy rains and a wet outfield, with both teams sharing a point.
KKR's early struggles
KKR lost two key wickets in the second over after choosing to bat first, compounded by the absence of their frontline spinners.
Shah Rukh Khan's viral chat
A video of KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan in an animated conversation with CEO Venky Mysore went viral on social media.
LSG's Rahul controversy
Lucknow Super Giants faced backlash for a dig at former captain KL Rahul, now playing for Delhi Capitals.
LSG owner's altercation
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's reported altercation with skipper Rishabh Pant drew criticism, including from former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.
Key statistics
1 point
KKR's points after Match 12
5 points from 3 games
PBKS' points after Match 12
April 6
Date of abandoned match
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:27 IST
Shah Rukh KhansportsSports NewsKolkata Knight RidersCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLPunjab Kings

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