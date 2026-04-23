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IPL 2026 | We exert no influence with regard to surface, says RCB's Director of Cricket Mo Bobat

RCB, who are placed third on the table, have maintained their position in the top half with the league almost half-way through.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:17 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 19:17 IST
Sports NewsCricketChinnaswamy Stadium

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