Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals bowler Axar Patel celebrate wicket of Gujarat Titans batter A Omerzai during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi Wednesday April 24 2024. PTI
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals’ Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi Sunday April 27 2025.
Published 26 March 2026, 18:17 IST