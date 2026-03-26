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IPL 2026: Weight of history weighs heavily on Delhi Capitals

In 18 seasons so far, Delhi Capitals managed to reach the playoffs on just six occasions and contested the final just once.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 18:17 IST
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Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals
Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals

PTI

Axar Patel
Axar Patel

PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals bowler Axar Patel celebrate wicket of Gujarat Titans batter A Omerzai during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi Wednesday April 24 2024. PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals bowler Axar Patel celebrate wicket of Gujarat Titans batter A Omerzai during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi Wednesday April 24 2024. PTI

South Africa

South Africa

PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals’ Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi Sunday April 27 2025.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals’ Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi Sunday April 27 2025.

PTI

Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals

PTI

Hemang Badani
Hemang Badani

PTI

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Published 26 March 2026, 18:17 IST
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