<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">Board of Control for Cricket in India's</a> (BCCI) Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) on Friday prohibited players, support staff and match officials from carrying or using smart sunglasses inside "restricted areas" for the last two matches of the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL </a>season. </p><p>This comes as the Board observed increased use and promotion of the smart eye devices capable of live streaming, messaging and video communication.</p><p>According to the advisory issued to IPL franchises, the BCCI clarified that these high-tech sunglasses fall under the category of restricted electronic devices because of their advanced features.</p>.IPL 2026: BCCI bans smart sunglasses in PMOA, warns of action in case of violation.<p>“Kindly note that these devices are equipped with advanced communication features, including live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, as well as audio and video calling capabilities through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks,” the Board stated.</p><p><strong>How do smart sunglasses work?</strong></p><p>The smart glasses, which is gaining popularity among players and support staff, operates like a mini smartphone built in a normal eyewear. These devices can make private calls through small open-ear speakers without blocking outside sounds. </p><p>Further, users can send or listen to messages in a hands-free manner from various apps, using voice commands. They can also record videos, capture instant photos, and share content without a mobile phone in the hand. </p><p>Users can also stay aware of their surroundings since the speakers are fitted near the ears and not inside the organ. They can listen to the environment even while listening to audio, music, navigation directions, or calls. The glasses combine communication, recording, and entertainment features into everyday eyewear.</p><p><strong>Why has the BCCI banned the device?</strong></p><p>The BCCI has classified smart sunglasses as communication device, which leads to the gadget violates the IPL’s PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) minimum standards. </p><p>“Accordingly, under the PMOA Minimum Standards, such goggles/glasses are classified both as an ‘Audio/Video Recording Device’ and a ‘Communication Device’.”</p><p>“It is hereby notified that the possession and/or use of ‘Smart Goggles’ is strictly prohibited within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA),” the directory read. </p><p>The BCCI has instructed all players and support staff to submit smart sunglasses along with other electronic devices before entering restricted areas on match days. Failure to do so would attract disciplinary action and financial penalties.</p><p><strong>Wave of anti-corruption measures </strong></p><p>The newest restriction adds to the broader security tightening and anti-corruption protocols during IPL 2026 following multiple code-of-conduct incidents this season.</p><p>Early in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh and was handed a warning for using a mobile phone inside the dugout during a match.</p><p>The Board also introduced strict measures, including restrictions on late-night outings without security clearance and limits on guests visiting players’ hotel rooms.</p><p>The stricter rules reportedly come amid security concerns as well as fears surrounding potential honey-trap incidents and unauthorised contact with players during the tournament.</p>