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IPL 2026 | What are smart sunglasses and why has the BCCI restricted them?

According to the advisory issued to IPL franchises, the BCCI clarified that these high-tech sunglasses fall under the category of restricted electronic devices because of their advanced features.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 09:00 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLBCCIsmart glasses

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