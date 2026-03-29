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IPL 2026 | What we did in 2025 has passed, we're not here to defend anything: RCB skipper Rajat Patidar

RCB made a rollicking start to IPL 2026, subjugating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets on Saturday, but Patidar said they are not viewing this season's campaign particularly as a title defence.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 05:47 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 05:47 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBRajat Patidar

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