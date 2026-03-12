Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 will be held as per schedule: BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla reveals why only part of calendar was released

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to host SunRisers Hyderabad in the opening match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 07:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 07:09 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLElection CommissionBCCIRajiv Shukla

Follow us on :

Follow Us