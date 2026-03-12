<p>The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the much awaited schedule for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IPL">(IPL)</a>. However, the dates and venues for only the first 20 matches were announced. </p><p>BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla On Thursday revealed that the full schedule will be announced once the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Election%20Commission">Election Commission</a> releases the dates for the Assembly polls in that are scheduled in April-May in five states. </p><p>Shukla, who is also a Congress MP, assured that IPL 2026 will be held on schedule.</p>.IPL 2026| RCB-SRH clash to kick off season on March 28 in Bengaluru.<p>Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to host SunRisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2026 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. </p><p>"Full schedule will be announced once poll dates are announced for the states set to undergo State Assembly elections," IPL posted on X.</p><p>RCB will play five matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, will the remaining two fixtures at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. </p><p>The iconic stadium in Bengaluru has not hosted any professional match since June 4, 2025 stampede that killed 11 fans after RCB's maiden title win last year.</p><p>RCB won the title, ending a 18-year drought, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad last year. </p><p>According to the released schedule, one match will be played on weekdays, while fans can enjoy double-headers on weekends from the second week onwards. </p>