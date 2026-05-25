<p>Australian cricketer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/travis-head">Travis Head's</a> wife, Jessica has alleged that her social media has been flooded by abusive comments after her husband's tiff with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/virat-kohli">Virat Kohli</a>, during IPL match.</p><p>Head's Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs in the game played in Hyderabad on Friday last week.</p><p>Kohli and Head exchanged words during a confrontation before the former declined the traditional post-match handshake with the Australian.</p>.IPL 2026 playoffs: RCB’s batting depth vs GT's relentless bowling machine.<p>She said that her friends and family is also being targeted online. </p><p>"It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup," Jessica told 'The Adelaide Advertiser', referring to the 2023 World Cup final in which Australia defeated India with Head playing a stellar knock of 137 that earned him the player of the match award in the six-wicket win.</p><p>"I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family," she said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>