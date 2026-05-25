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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | 'Woke up to my socials blasting': Travis Head's wife alleges online abuse after batter's tiff with Virat Kohli

Kohli and Head exchanged words during a confrontation before the former declined the traditional post-match handshake with the Australian.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:33 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketIPLTravis Head

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