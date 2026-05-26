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IPL 2026 | Wrong India map displayed during light show in Dharamshala

The incomplete map of India drew immediate flak on social media.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 16:42 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLDharamshala

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