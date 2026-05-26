IPL 2026 | Wrong India map displayed during light show in Dharamshala

<p>Cricket fans and spectators at the HPCA Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharamshala">Dharamshala</a> were treated to a stunning sound and light show in the mid-innings break of Qualifier 1 between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> and Gujarat Titans. However, in a major blunder, an Indian map displayed during the event was wrongly portrayed. </p><p>The map, that is displayed with laser lights on the IPL trophy, shows several parts of the country missing, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and most of the North East. </p>.IPL 2026 | 'Woke up to my socials blasting': Travis Head's wife alleges online abuse after batter's tiff with Virat Kohli.<p>The show, which went on for about 25 minutes, came after RCB smashed 254/5 in 20 overs, led by an onslaught by captain Rajat Patidar. The middle-order batter smashed 93 not out off just 33 balls, including five fours and nine sixes. </p><p>The show also included musical performances, along with a display of teams that made it to the Playoffs.</p><p>The incomplete map of India drew immediate flak on social media, with many calling out the BCCI, ICC head Jay Shah and the HPCA for the blunder. </p>