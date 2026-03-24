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IPL 2026 | Yash Dayal to miss season, but remains contracted with team, says RCB's Direct of Cricket Mo Bobat

The 28-year-old, who is facing two cases of alleged sexual exploitation, has not played any competitive cricket since appearing in the IPL 2025 final.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:10 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreYash Dayal

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