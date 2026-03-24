<p>Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru underwent another intensive practice session at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with the talismanic Virat Kohli enjoying another short but impressive outing during their final practice game here, ahead of their IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. </p>.<p>On the other hand, Phil Salt struggled to find his rhythm on a slow wicket with Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh and Rasikh Dar sharing the new-ball duties.</p>.<p>However, with not much clarity on Josh Hazlewood's arrival due to injury, the sight of Duffy would be uplifting for RCB as he kept testing both Kohli and Salt. </p>.<p>The Kiwi quick drew a mistake from Kohli, but the latter was fortunate to see his thick outside edge dropped near the boundary rope at third man.</p>.<p>Once Kohli settled down, he pressed the accelerator with a couple of silky drives and flicks. And when Duffy slightly erred in his length, Kohli smoked him down the ground for a maximum. </p>.<p>The most impressive shot during Kohli's stay came off Dar when judged the length perfectly, charged down the track and whacked it over mid-wicket for a six. He then played a trademark on drive to collect another boundary.</p>.<p>The show eventually ended when he tried to play inside out but only managed to hit it to mid-off. </p>.<p>Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal looked comfortable in the middle and opted for a cautious approach, looking to bat time by rotating strike. </p>.<p>Soon after hitting one over the fence off Swapnil Singh, Padikkal was caught at short third man with the ball stopping on him. Tim David then joined his skipper in the middle. </p>.<p>Before the start of the game, Jacob Bethell and Jitesh Sharma were the first two out and spent nearly 15 minutes hitting throwdowns. </p>.<p>RCB are likely to take the day off on Wednesday before they return to train on Thursday. Sunrisers Hyderabad are also expected to have their first practice session at the Chinnaswamy here on Thursday evening.</p>