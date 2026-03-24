Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Zoned-in Virat Kohli continues to impress

On the other hand, Phil Salt struggled to find his rhythm on a slow wicket with Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh and Rasikh Dar sharing the new-ball duties.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 20:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 20:05 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketIPLRCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us