Why is this IPL auction taking place in Dubai?

The IPL auction ahead of the 2024 season will be held in Dubai on December 19.
This is the first time the auction for Indian Premier League is being conducted overseas.
"Due to the wedding season, hotel availability can be an issue. That is why we decided to host it in Dubai," said an IPL official.
Seamers Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur along with veteran pacer Umesh Yadav are the three Indian capped players who are in the highest base price bracket of Rs two crore with 333 players vying for 77 slots during the Indian Premier League auction.
The IPL Governing Council handed the franchise a list of 1166 players and after all the franchises gave their wish list, it was pruned to 333. Out of them, 214 are Indians, 119 overseas players and two are from associate nations.
The 10 franchises can collectively spend up to Rs 262.95 crore.
Among the 77 slots available, 30 are earmarked for overseas players and Australians will once again be in demand although likes of World Cup winning skipper Pat Cummins, World Cup Final hero Travis Head, keeper Jos Inglis, star pacer Mitchell Starc are all in Rs two crore category.
(With PTI inputs)