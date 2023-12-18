Why is this IPL auction taking place in Dubai?

The IPL auction ahead of the 2024 season will be held in Dubai on December 19.

This is the first time the auction for Indian Premier League is being conducted overseas.

"Due to the wedding season, hotel availability can be an issue. That is why we decided to host it in Dubai," said an IPL official.

Seamers Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur along with veteran pacer Umesh Yadav are the three Indian capped players who are in the highest base price bracket of Rs two crore with 333 players vying for 77 slots during the Indian Premier League auction.