Will Rohit Sharma stay at Mumbai Indians?

With hours to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction to start at the Coca-Cola arena in Dubai, the rumour mills are going strong.

Who will fetch the highest bid, which team will buy Australia’s World Cup hero Travis Head and New Zealand’s surprise package Rachin Rachindra are among some of the questions lingering in the minds of cricket fans all over.

However, there is one topic which has really divided the cricket community worldwide – and that is the future of Rohit Sharma.

After being divested of Mumbai Indians (MI) captaincy despite helping them win a record five IPL titles, Sharma’s future at the Mumabi-based franchise now remains under a cloud.

With the ‘Hitman’ being replaced by the more flamboyant Hardik Pandya as the team skipper, doubts remain if Sharma will be ready to play second fiddle to Pandya or seek greener pastures in other franchises.