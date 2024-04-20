IPL bowling menu: varieties of slower balls

"The leg-cutter in modern-day cricket is a bit lost," Lakshmipathy Balaji tells DH. "It's actually a skillset you develop in red-ball cricket. If you play enough red-ball cricket like we used to you will end up using the leg-cutter. When the surface is slow, the ball grips and deviates off the wicket, but for that, the ball needs to be a certain shape and of a certain abrasion level. Normally, when the lacquer goes off and the real leather comes through, that is when you start using the leg-cutter more effectively. Basically, the glossiness needs to come off before you can start bowling the leg-cutter.