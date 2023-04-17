IPL: Chennai survive Bangalore storm

When it seemed like MS Dhoni’s last possible trip to the M Chinnaswamy stadium would end with the unlikely image of him dropping a sitter, he pouched two crucial catches to ensure nothing of that sort would happen.

In taking two difficult skiers, one of which seemed like it clipped the strings of the spider cam on its way down, Dhoni caught out Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

Frankly, had it not been for those two dismissals, Royal Challengers Bangalore - who needed a comfortable 68 runs from 36 balls at the time as a result of the duo’s 61-ball 126-run third-wicket alliance - could well have pulled off their highest successful run chase in the Indian Premier League.

But the outcome of Dhoni’s calm offset the three other drop catches by his team-mates and allowed Chennai Super Kings to breathe a sigh of relief in their 8-run win. RCB finished on 218 for 8 in 20 overs.

Quite the unexpected finish, in terms of a runs tally at least, for RCB to be in after conceding the highest-ever innings total to an opposition at this venue: CSK put up 226 for 6 courtesy an un-aesthetic Devon Conway (83) and Shivam Dube (52).

CSK surpassed the 222 compiled by Kolkata Knight Riders at the very first IPL game in 2008.

And so, expectations of a ‘classic’ had already waned by innings break, partly owning RCB’s tapering batting unit. It didn’t help that Virat Kohli unfortunately dragged Akash Singh onto the stumps for 6.

It was then down to Du Plessis, who was still wearing the wounds of an injury he picked up while fielding, and Maxwell to give the packed house something to look forward to.

What followed was a level of belligerence from a tandem which hasn’t been seen at the venue for a while.

With Du Plessis scoring 62 from 33 balls and Maxwell (76 from 36 balls) using his long-handle for the perfect lever, RCB remained in the zone of hope for longer than anyone could have anticipated. Also, at the rate at which CSK’s absent-minded fielders were dropping catches, the game was wide open.

A visibly-irate Dhoni managed to tighten the noose on the hosts with a couple of catches, but RCB didn’t have enough quality batters to carry the side through.

While Dinesh Karthik swung his bat about for a 14-ball 28 to keep the red-and-black brigade biting nails with a prayer on their tongues, CSK’s fans eventually had their way at venue which has been favourable to them historically.

That said, those who had travelled far and wide to see Dhoni witnessed him play one ball for a run towards long-on. Then they saw him drop Du Plessis on nought. But then they saw him take two catches and win the game.

Not the best Dhoni experience, but if this is the last time, it was worth it still.