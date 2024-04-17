JOIN US
Home

IPL: Cricketers who scored centuries and bagged hat-tricks

Only three cricketers have wielded magic with both bat and ball, leaving an indelible mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the T20 cricket, scoring a century holds as much significance as claiming a hat-trick. Remarkably, just three players in IPL history have attained this remarkable feat. Take a look at the players who've shone bright by scoring centuries and taking hat-tricks in the IPL.
Last Updated 17 April 2024, 11:11 IST

Sunil Narine: Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine showcased scored his maiden T20 century on April 16 during the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. He smashed all around the park and scored a fiery 109 in 56 balls which includes 13 fours and 6 sixes.

Credit: PTI

In 2013, Narine claimed his only hat-trick in IPL against Kings XI Punjab (now, Punjab Kings).

Credit: Instagram/@kkriders

All-rounder Shane Watson has four centuries to his name. He has scored two each while playing for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Credit: PTI

Watson bagged his hat-trick in 2014 while playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR). He achieved this feat against Sunrishers Hyderabad where he finished with 3/13 in just two overs.

Credit: BCCI

The stylish batsman Rohit Sharma has scored two centuries in IPL so far. Rohit scored his maiden ton against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 and the second hundred came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2024. He remained unbeaten in both the times.

Credit: PTI

Rohit Sharma took the hat-trick in 2009 while playing for Deccan Chargers. He troubled the Mumbai Indians' batsmen with the ball and completed his hat-trick in two overs and finished with dream figures of impressive bowling figures of 4/6.

Credit: BCCI

(Published 17 April 2024, 11:11 IST)
