IPL: Cricketers who scored centuries and bagged hat-tricks

Sunil Narine: Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine showcased scored his maiden T20 century on April 16 during the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. He smashed all around the park and scored a fiery 109 in 56 balls which includes 13 fours and 6 sixes.
In 2013, Narine claimed his only hat-trick in IPL against Kings XI Punjab (now, Punjab Kings).
Credit: Instagram/@kkriders
All-rounder Shane Watson has four centuries to his name. He has scored two each while playing for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.
Watson bagged his hat-trick in 2014 while playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR). He achieved this feat against Sunrishers Hyderabad where he finished with 3/13 in just two overs.
The stylish batsman Rohit Sharma has scored two centuries in IPL so far. Rohit scored his maiden ton against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 and the second hundred came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2024. He remained unbeaten in both the times.
Rohit Sharma took the hat-trick in 2009 while playing for Deccan Chargers. He troubled the Mumbai Indians' batsmen with the ball and completed his hat-trick in two overs and finished with dream figures of impressive bowling figures of 4/6.
(Published 17 April 2024, 11:11 IST)