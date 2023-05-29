IPL Final: CSK opt to bowl against GT

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 29 2023, 19:01 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 19:29 ist
Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. Credit: Twitter/@sachin_rt

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League final here on Monday.

Both teams are unchanged.

The title clash was pushed to the reserve day after relentless rains abandoned play on Sunday.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.

