IPL Final: CSK vs GT match postponed to tomorrow

IPL Final: Match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans postponed to May 29 due to rain

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 28 2023, 20:03 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 23:09 ist
Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. Credit: Twitter/@sachin_rt

As the whole country spent the day anticipating the winner of IPL 2023, rain has played spoil sport leading to a delay in the match. The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, which was scheduled to be played today, will now take place on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

More to follow..

