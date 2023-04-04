IPL: Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8

Defending champions Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8 in the IPL here on Tuesday.
Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.
Axar Patel (36; 22b) provided some late fireworks to push Delhi past the 160-mark. Opener David Warner (37; 32b) was the top-scorer for Delhi Capitals.
Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 162/8; 20 overs (David Warner 37, Sarfaraz Khan 30; Mohammed Shami 3/41, Rashid Khan 3/31, Alzarri Joseph 2/29) vs Gujarat Titans.
