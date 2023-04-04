IPL: Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya had opted to bowl against DC

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2023, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 21:41 ist
Gujarat Titans bowler Joshua Little appeals for a wicket during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Defending champions Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8 in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

Axar Patel (36; 22b) provided some late fireworks to push Delhi past the 160-mark. Opener David Warner (37; 32b) was the top-scorer for Delhi Capitals.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 162/8; 20 overs (David Warner 37, Sarfaraz Khan 30; Mohammed Shami 3/41, Rashid Khan 3/31, Alzarri Joseph 2/29) vs Gujarat Titans.

