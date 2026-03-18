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Homesportscricket

IPL is not just lucrative for players, but also pays umpires big money

The pay is in addition to other benefits like travel allowance, hospitality and other expenses that come with along with international sport.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 16:04 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLUmpires

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