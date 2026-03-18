<p>Umpiring in cricket is often a thankless job, where one is expected to get every decision right. The on-field and the third umpires are also responsible the smooth conduct of the game along with the match referee. </p><p>For a job that goes unnoticed while everything is going right and is the first to be blamed when a wrong call is given, the compensation is something that needs to be equally rewarding. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Cricket Control in India (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BCCI">BCCI</a>) leave no stone unturned in this regard. </p><p><strong>How much are international umpires paid?</strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ICC">ICC</a> has a standardised pay system for its Elite Panel of umpires. According to reports, umpires are typically paid on per match basis, with an umpire getting Rs 4 lakh for each Test, Rs 2.5 lakh for each ODI, and Rs 1.25 lakh for each T20I officiated. A</p><p>n umpire usually takes home Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1.7 crore depending on assignments for that year. International umpires who are not part of the Elite Panel are paid slightly lesser. </p>.BCCI to 'simplify' central contracts by removing A+ category.<p>The pay is in addition to other benefits like travel allowance, hospitality and other expenses that come with along with international sport. </p><p><strong>How much are domestic umpires paid?</strong></p><p>The BCCI has a unique structure for umpires. As of December 2025, there were 186 umpires in the BCCI, and they are divided into four groups - A+, A, B and C. This categorisation is done depending on the performance of the umpire through a season and there is a promotion and demotion system. </p><p>In A+ Group, there are 10 umpires, which include five ICC panel and five BCCI panel umpires. In A Group there are 20 umpires, including three former ICC umpires and currently five umpires are on the verge of retirement. In Group B, there are 58 umpires, while 99 are in Group C. This includes 26 new umpires.</p><p>At present A+ and A group umpires are paid Rs. 40,000 a day and the fee for the B and C group umpires is Rs. 30,000 a day, which has reportedly remained the same for the last eight years. The last time pay was restructured was back in 2018. </p><p>BCCI domestic elite umpires may earn between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh per season based on the matches officiated.</p><p><strong>IPL: The cash cow</strong> </p><p>The Indian Premier League is not only lucrative for the players but is also for umpires. In the previous edition, each on-field umpire git Rs 3 lakh per match, which is more than double of what one earns from a T20I, while the fourth umpire took home Rs 2 lakh per match. </p><p>Typically, an umpire officiates about 15 matches in a season, earning about Rs 30 lakh in the two months of the cricket extravaganza. </p>