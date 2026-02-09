<p>As the suspense over whether the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches of the champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be held at Bengaluru continues , it is likely that a final call will be made later this week</p><p>Karnataka's home minister Dr G Parameshwara said that chief minister Siddaramaiah will hold a meeting with all stake holders on Thursday (February 12).</p><p>"A delegation of KSCA and RCB officials met me today at my Sadashivanagar residence regarding the matter of conducting an IPL cricket match at Chinnaswamy Stadium," Parameshwara posted on X.</p>.<p>"Discussions were held on various matters, including the implementation of the recommendations from Justice Michael D. Cunha's report on taking necessary security measures at Chinnaswamy Stadium, as well as the recommendations of the committee led by the GBA and the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. It has been informed that a meeting will be held on February 12 and discussed with the Chief Minister.</p><p>Matches were stopped at the Chinnaswamy stadium after a stampede had occurred outside it during the RCB's IPL victory celebration on June 4, 2025 in which 11 people died. The Justice D'Cunha commission was constituted to probe the incident.</p><p>On January 17, Karnataka Home Department granted permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host international and IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.</p><p>However, despite state government’s conditional support, RCB pointed to unspecified “grey areas” and remained reluctant to play their home matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium.</p><p>One of the most important suggestions in the government-appointed Justice (retd) D’Cunha Commission was the improvement of fire safety protocols, and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad had said that the association has gone a long way in that direction.</p><p>“As far as the fire safety is concerned, almost everything is done. There're a couple of more things to be done, which will take some time. They've also asked for 50,000 litres underground capacity. But they are okay with having an overhead tank as well."</p>