IPL meeting: Governing council allows 5 retentions and 1 RTM but with big rider

Meanwhile Shah took to twitter to announce the per match fee which effectively means that an uncapped Indian player, who can play three games of IPL stands to earn Rs 22.5 lakh apart from a minimum base price of Rs 20 lakh. So he can earn 42.5 lakh in a season by playing just three games of three hours whereas if he plays 10 Ranji Trophy games in a season, he stands to earn Rs 24 lakh only.

"In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount," Shah tweeted.