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IPL needs urgency as over-rate delays stretch matches beyond schedule

The crowd-pulling and the coffer-filling T20 league may be fast-paced in nature but in essence has had to answer questions regarding its slow over-rates.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 23:37 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 23:37 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPL

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