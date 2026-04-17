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IPL 2026: No emotions, just business, says Lungi Ngidi on return to Chinnaswamy

Ngidi said there was no room for any emotional narrative and it is going to be strictly business come the match day.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 23:55 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 23:55 IST
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