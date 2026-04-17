IPL 2026: No emotions, just business, says Lungi Ngidi on return to Chinnaswamy

<p>Bengaluru: South African pace ace Lungi Ngidi is set for a return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday, a side he turned out in the 2025 season during their first-ever IPL coronation. </p>.<p>However, Ngidi said there was no room for any emotional narrative and it is going to be strictly business come the match day.</p>.<p>“I don’t take emotions into the game. That is a very bad place to be in. When I play, no matter who I play, it is purely business. Now I represent Delhi Capitals and obviously I was released by RCB, so my journey with RCB ended there,” said Ngidi in a media interaction. </p>.<p>“Yes I had a great time at RCB and we won the title. I also got to play. But in the end, I was released, so yeah strictly business,” he added. </p>.<p>Ngidi has produced miserly spells this season, picking up five wickets in four games at an economy rate of 8.04.</p>.Chinnaswamy stadium could be the tonic that LSG need: Tom Moody.<p>While Ngidi did not reveal any specific plans for RCB's "most consistent" batter Virat Kohli, the 30-year-old admitted that he was wary of their ultra-aggressive batters.</p>.<p>“Well, if I tell my plans, it would defeat the purpose. But as a bowler, you do come up with plans for batters. You try to look at certain things or technical things a batter may be doing. Or how he has been dismissed the most.</p>.<p>“Kohli is probably the most consistent batter in that line-up. So you've obviously got to be aware of him. But obviously, having been there in that team, I know the rest of the batters as well, and they're just as dangerous.”</p>.<p>Ngidi, who had a brilliant T20 World Cup this year, also expressed gratitude towards MS Dhoni for his guidance early on in his career during his Chennai Super Kings stint. </p>.<p>“I was very young, so to have a captain (Dhoni) who was not very emotional, helped me a lot in terms of keeping calm. He backed me and also played me. In my first season, I was opening the bowling in the final.”</p>