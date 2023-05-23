IPL Qualifier-1: GT opt to bowl against CSK

IPL Qualifier-1: Hardik Pandya wins toss, GT to bowl first against CSK

CSK named an unchanged team, while Titans brought in Darshan Nalkande in place of Yash Dayal.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 23 2023, 19:05 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 19:39 ist
Hardik Pandya. Credit: IANS Photo

Gujarat Titans opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya (captain), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.

