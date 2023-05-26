IPL Qualifier 2: Gill's ton powers GT to 233 against MI

IPL Qualifier 2: Gill's third ton of season powers GT to 233/3 against MI

The winner of this match will play Chennai Super Kings in Final on Sunday

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 26 2023, 21:55 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 22:11 ist
Shubhman Gill. Credit: Twitter/@gujarat_titans

Shubman Gill extended his purple patch and slammed a 60-ball 129 to single-handedly power Gujarat Titans to a massive 233 for three against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Gill first stitched 54 runs for the opening wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (18) before sharing 138 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudarshan (43 retired hurt).

Towards the end, skipper Hardik Pandya made a 13-ball 28 to prop up GT's score.

None of MI bowlers could deliver with Piyush Chawla (1/45) being the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 233 for 3 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 129; Piyush Chawla 1/45).

Sports News
Cricket
GT
MI
IPL
Indian Premier League

