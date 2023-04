IPL: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Both teams are fielding the same playing XI from their last match.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(wk/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.