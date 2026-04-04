Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL: Shreyas Iyer says Punjab Kings players want to impress each other, not outsiders

"We've just decided in the dressing room that whatever happens, we are going to play a brand of cricket which ⁠is to impress ‌each other, not others outside," Iyer said after the match.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 04:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 04:40 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLShreyas IyerPunjab Kings

Follow us on :

Follow Us