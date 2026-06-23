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IPL Trade Deal: Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals with pay cut, Kuldeep Yadav moves to LSG

Rishabh Pant took a massive pay cut of Rs 12 crore after two underwhelming seasons at LSG as they and DC were involved in a high-profile trade off.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 08:23 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

IPL Trade Deal: Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav moves to LSG

In one line
Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals while Kuldeep Yadav moves to Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL trade deal.
Key points
• Pant's return to DC
Rishabh Pant rejoins Delhi Capitals after spending nine seasons with the franchise and captaining them in 43 matches.
• Kuldeep's LSG move
Kuldeep Yadav transfers to Lucknow Super Giants after taking 72 wickets in 65 matches for Delhi Capitals since 2022.
• Trade deal confirmed
The IPL governing council officially announced the trade deal between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
• Pant's record fee
Pant was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for a record fee of Rs 27 crore before being traded back to Delhi Capitals.
• Kuldeep's consistent fee
Kuldeep Yadav will join LSG at his existing fee of Rs 13.50 crore.
Key statistics
111
Pant's appearances for Delhi Capitals
43
Pant's captaincy matches for DC
72
Kuldeep's wickets for Delhi Capitals
65
Kuldeep's matches for Delhi Capitals
Rs 27 crore
Pant's trade fee to LSG
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 23 June 2026, 08:23 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRishabh PantKuldeep YadavDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsIPL Auction

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