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Homesportscricket

IPL tranfers: KKR, RR eye Hardik Pandya for potential trade with MI

Pandya's second coming to Mumbai Indians has been a tumultuous one with only one entry into the play-offs under his leadership.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 12:55 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 12:55 IST
Sports NewsKKRCricketHardik PandyaIPLMIRR

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