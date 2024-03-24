IPL 2024: Final scheduled in Chennai as Motera gets two knockout games

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tentatively on May 26, the BCCI sources revealed.

It has been learnt that Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will hold one Qualifier and one Eliminator while another Qualifier will be held in Chennai.

“The IPL Governing Council has followed the tradition of holding the opening game and final at the home venue of last year's defending champions -- in this case Chennai Super Kings,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.