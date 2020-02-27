IPL's oldest player, 48-year-old Pravin Tambe disqualified: Report

IPL’s oldest player Pravin Tambe (48), a leg break bowler, was disqualified by the BCCI from playing in the IPL after KKR bought him at the auction for this year’s edition of the T20 championship, reports The Indian Express.

The reasoning given for his disqualification is that he played in a T10 league in Sharjah in 2018 and that only retired cricket players are allowed to play in a T20 or T10 league organised by another cricket board, said the report.

Tambe had retired informing the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) but later withdrew his resignation and played a T20 tournament organised by the MCA. The MCA was administered by an ad-hoc committee and was not under the BCCI. BCCI rules say that a player cannot play in a T20 or T10 tournament organised by another cricket board unless the player has retired, adds the report.

IPL’s chairman Brijesh Patel told the website that Tambe won’t be allowed to play in the IPL due to violation of BCCI rules. KKR was informed of the decision Patel, added the report.